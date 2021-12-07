Analyzing Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) & Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) and Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Ultra Clean has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ichor has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ultra Clean and Ichor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultra Clean 5.20% 21.84% 9.93% Ichor 6.50% 18.84% 10.47%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ultra Clean and Ichor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultra Clean $1.40 billion 1.74 $77.60 million $2.24 24.17 Ichor $914.24 million 1.36 $33.28 million $2.45 17.87

Ultra Clean has higher revenue and earnings than Ichor. Ichor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ultra Clean, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.1% of Ultra Clean shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Ichor shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Ultra Clean shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Ichor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ultra Clean and Ichor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultra Clean 0 0 6 0 3.00 Ichor 0 0 5 0 3.00

Ultra Clean currently has a consensus price target of $67.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.78%. Ichor has a consensus price target of $60.60, suggesting a potential upside of 38.39%. Given Ichor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ichor is more favorable than Ultra Clean.

Summary

Ultra Clean beats Ichor on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity. The SSB segment provides part cleaning, coating and analytical expertise, to IDM and OEM customers. The company was founded in November 2002 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

