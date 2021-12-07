Analyzing WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU) and Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL)

WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU) and Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WOWI and Esports Entertainment Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WOWI N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Esports Entertainment Group $16.78 million 6.00 -$26.37 million ($1.47) -3.06

WOWI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Esports Entertainment Group.

Profitability

This table compares WOWI and Esports Entertainment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WOWI N/A N/A N/A Esports Entertainment Group -76.18% -47.00% -30.32%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.5% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 41.0% of WOWI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

WOWI has a beta of -44.67, indicating that its share price is 4,567% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Esports Entertainment Group has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for WOWI and Esports Entertainment Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WOWI 0 0 0 0 N/A Esports Entertainment Group 0 0 6 0 3.00

Esports Entertainment Group has a consensus price target of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 337.04%. Given Esports Entertainment Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Esports Entertainment Group is more favorable than WOWI.

Summary

Esports Entertainment Group beats WOWI on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

WOWI Company Profile

WOWI, Inc. engages in the business of licensing technology and intellectual property to operators and business in the legal cannabis industry nationally. It also engages in packaging & labeling, lease equipment, and lease of real property. The company was founded in August 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States. The company was founded on July 22, 2008 and is headquartered in St. Julians, Malta.

