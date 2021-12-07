Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Andersons, Inc. is a regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues. The company maintains grain and production facilities throughout the Midwest and six retail locations in northern and central Ohio. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Andersons from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens upgraded shares of Andersons from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Andersons from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Andersons from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Andersons from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $34.85 on Monday. Andersons has a 1-year low of $21.35 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.55.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. Andersons had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Andersons will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 12,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $464,793.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 78,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $2,893,627.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,684 shares of company stock valued at $4,267,280 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Andersons by 17.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Andersons by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Andersons by 2.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Andersons by 1.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Andersons by 4.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

