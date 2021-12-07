Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Trading Down 0.7%

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) shares were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$47.94 and last traded at C$48.02. Approximately 49,693 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 28,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$48.34.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AND shares. TD Securities raised shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$38.00 to C$39.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Andlauer Healthcare Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$49.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$48.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of C$1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s payout ratio is 15.41%.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile (TSE:AND)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

