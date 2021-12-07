Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.45 Per Share

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Anglo American in a note issued to investors on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $3.45 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anglo American’s FY2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

NGLOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Anglo American from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays downgraded Anglo American from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anglo American has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average is $20.33. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $24.75.

About Anglo American

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

