Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Receives $20.90 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.90.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho upgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $3,304,838.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $39,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 357,739 shares of company stock worth $6,602,528. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Antero Resources by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,830,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $429,442,000 after purchasing an additional 612,093 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 6,962,882.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,641,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,122,000 after acquiring an additional 16,641,288 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,237,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $230,186,000 after acquiring an additional 831,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,053,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $95,056,000 after acquiring an additional 281,664 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,041,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,015,000 after acquiring an additional 911,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AR traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.13. 159,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,471,617. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.95. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 4.39. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $21.99.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $534.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 28.79% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

