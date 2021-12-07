AppCoins (APPC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $194,742.00

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 7th. AppCoins has a market cap of $17.12 million and $194,742.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AppCoins coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0701 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AppCoins has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AppCoins alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00040477 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.96 or 0.00210923 BTC.

AppCoins Coin Profile

AppCoins (APPC) is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,346,480 coins and its circulating supply is 244,346,479 coins. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

Buying and Selling AppCoins

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.