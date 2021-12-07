Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,907 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.6% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $165.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $170.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.86.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America set a $160.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.78.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

