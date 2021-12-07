Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $191.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $166.78.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock opened at $165.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $170.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.