Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Shares Gap Up to $14.43

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.43, but opened at $16.01. Applied Molecular Transport shares last traded at $14.87, with a volume of 245 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMTI. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company.

The company has a market cap of $573.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.50.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Molecular Transport news, major shareholder Epiq Capital Group, Llc bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $90,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 5,390.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the second quarter worth about $212,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the second quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the second quarter worth about $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

