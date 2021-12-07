Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 148,427 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,857,924 shares.The stock last traded at $3.89 and had previously closed at $3.71.

Several research firms have commented on ABUS. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arbutus Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

The firm has a market cap of $527.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 7.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,929 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $626,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 144.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 9,318 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 187.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 730,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 476,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

