ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its position in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 91.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 23,754,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $737,753,000 after buying an additional 11,345,002 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,724,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,755 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,943,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,618,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,283,000 after purchasing an additional 371,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 1,387,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,107,000 after purchasing an additional 72,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

MT opened at $28.17 on Tuesday. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.82.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.01). ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 13.25 EPS for the current year.

MT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($52.81) to €45.00 ($50.56) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.15.

ArcelorMittal Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

