Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.31.

ARGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 215.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 16.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 29.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARGO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.40. The company had a trading volume of 123,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,829. Argo Group International has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $61.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.98. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Argo Group International will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

