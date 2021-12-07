Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.29.

Several analysts have commented on ATZAF shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC raised their price target on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of Aritzia stock traded up $1.76 on Tuesday, hitting $40.94. 4,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,555. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.41. Aritzia has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $42.50.

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

