Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 358 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in WestRock were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,153,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,604,757,000 after buying an additional 1,605,498 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,987,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,595,921,000 after purchasing an additional 459,434 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in WestRock by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,945,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $635,766,000 after acquiring an additional 504,456 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in WestRock by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,394,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,329,000 after acquiring an additional 482,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,924,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,405,000 after buying an additional 264,941 shares during the period. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WestRock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.42.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $45.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.47 and a 200-day moving average of $50.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19. WestRock has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

