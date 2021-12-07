Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 676 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 123,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 617,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,496,000 after acquiring an additional 128,672 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 401,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,016,000 after acquiring an additional 36,499 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $69.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $73.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.84.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.60.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

