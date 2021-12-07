Arkadios Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,367 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOE. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 42.1% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 25.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 8.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter.

BOE opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.30. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $12.82.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

