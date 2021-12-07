Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $202,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 2,893.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1,161.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 480.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 8,575.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter.

EWL stock opened at $50.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.45. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

