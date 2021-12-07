Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CDW were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $634,934,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,486,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $259,654,000 after acquiring an additional 892,876 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in CDW by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,525,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $615,748,000 after acquiring an additional 245,102 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,366,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $413,286,000 after acquiring an additional 235,708 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CDW by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,088,934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,181,000 after acquiring an additional 203,991 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $194.38 on Tuesday. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $125.46 and a 12 month high of $203.82. The stock has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.09%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $663,918.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,910,358. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

