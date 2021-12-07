Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 311.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $51.41 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $53.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.72.

