Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 434 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CZR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.93.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $92.04 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $119.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.