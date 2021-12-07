Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $134.92

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.92 and traded as low as $134.07. Arkema shares last traded at $139.30, with a volume of 1,781 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on ARKAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Thursday, October 14th. HSBC raised shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Arkema in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arkema has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.86.

The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.03.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Arkema had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 13.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that Arkema S.A. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

