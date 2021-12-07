Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.00.

ARKAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arkema in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Arkema in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

OTCMKTS:ARKAY opened at $139.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.45. Arkema has a 12-month low of $105.70 and a 12-month high of $141.80.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Arkema had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 13.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Arkema will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

