Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Sets New 52-Week High at $115.98

Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $115.98 and last traded at $115.84, with a volume of 2777 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AWI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.01 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 26.98%.

In related news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $1,249,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 722,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,500,000 after buying an additional 27,776 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 7.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth about $1,414,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 48.6% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

