Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Arvinas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.11.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $75.65 on Monday. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $25.81 and a 52 week high of $108.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.73 and its 200 day moving average is $84.02. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.95.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.02% and a negative net margin of 794.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arvinas will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John G. Houston sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total value of $3,525,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $1,680,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,488 shares of company stock worth $21,508,442. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Arvinas by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the third quarter worth $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 135.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

