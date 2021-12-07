Arweave (AR) Trading Down 20.2% Over Last 7 Days

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. One Arweave coin can now be bought for about $48.32 or 0.00094430 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arweave has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a market cap of $1.61 billion and $58.68 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Arweave

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

