Ascendant Digital Acquisition (NYSE:ACND) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ACND)’s share price was up 8.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.76 and last traded at $9.52. Approximately 195,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 454,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $348,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 159,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Vector Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,975,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC grew its stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 637,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after buying an additional 148,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

