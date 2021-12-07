Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 6,498 ($86.17) and last traded at GBX 6,416.73 ($85.09), with a volume of 1229519 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,198 ($82.19).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on AHT. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,800 ($76.91) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,280 ($70.02) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,350 ($70.95) to GBX 5,700 ($75.59) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashtead Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,647.78 ($74.89).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,012.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,610.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.68. The company has a market cap of £28.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.06.

Ashtead Group Company Profile (LON:AHT)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.