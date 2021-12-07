Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 6,498 ($86.17) and last traded at GBX 6,416.73 ($85.09), with a volume of 1229519 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,198 ($82.19).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,570 ($73.86) to GBX 5,850 ($77.58) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,350 ($70.95) to GBX 5,700 ($75.59) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,800 ($76.91) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashtead Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,647.78 ($74.89).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,012.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,610.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06.

Ashtead Group Company Profile (LON:AHT)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

