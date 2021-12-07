Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Declares Dividend of $0.13

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share on Thursday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Ashtead Group stock opened at GBX 6,434 ($85.32) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.70 billion and a PE ratio of 35.06. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3,233 ($42.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 7,448.22 ($98.77). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,012.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,610.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,570 ($73.86) to GBX 5,850 ($77.58) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,800 ($76.91) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,350 ($70.95) to GBX 5,700 ($75.59) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,280 ($70.02) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,647.78 ($74.89).

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.