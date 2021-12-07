Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 56,477 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 543.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,862 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,477 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 526.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 82,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MHO. Wedbush raised M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NYSE MHO opened at $62.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.27. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.22 and a 52-week high of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 5.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.00.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $904.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.60 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 10.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

