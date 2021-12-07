Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 294.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 239,490 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 178,768 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,218,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $333,941,000 after buying an additional 1,555,942 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 6,962,882.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,641,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,122,000 after purchasing an additional 16,641,288 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,405,981 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $171,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,243 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,771,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,720,000 after purchasing an additional 483,610 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,607,265 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,216,000 after purchasing an additional 285,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AR opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.95. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 4.39.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 28.79%. The company had revenue of $534.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AR. Truist boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $3,304,838.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $39,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 357,739 shares of company stock worth $6,602,528. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

