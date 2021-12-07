Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 106,797 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,797 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.12% of Resideo Technologies worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,166,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,001,000 after purchasing an additional 232,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,569,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,097,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,440,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,203,000 after acquiring an additional 198,626 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 18.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,768,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,046,000 after acquiring an additional 432,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,469,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,077,000 after acquiring an additional 43,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REZI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Resideo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

REZI opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

