AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,825 ($130.29).

Several research firms recently commented on AZN. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a £105 ($139.24) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($131.95) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley set a £100 ($132.61) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($92.16) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £105 ($139.24) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

LON AZN opened at GBX 8,237 ($109.23) on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 6,736 ($89.33) and a one year high of GBX 9,523 ($126.28). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8,809.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8,527.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £127.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.50.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

