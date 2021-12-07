ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO) Shares Acquired by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO) by 113.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,291 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 5.62% of ATAC US Rotation ETF worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ATAC US Rotation ETF by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in ATAC US Rotation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $503,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in ATAC US Rotation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $659,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in ATAC US Rotation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $967,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in ATAC US Rotation ETF by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 61,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 16,531 shares during the period.

Get ATAC US Rotation ETF alerts:

Shares of RORO stock opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. ATAC US Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $26.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RORO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO).

Receive News & Ratings for ATAC US Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATAC US Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.