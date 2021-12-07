AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,004 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 0.9% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in AT&T by 36.0% during the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 4,411.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 69.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.51.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.20. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $166.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

