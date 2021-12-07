Aura Biosciences Inc’s Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:AURA)

Aura Biosciences’ (NASDAQ:AURA) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, December 8th. Aura Biosciences had issued 5,400,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 29th. The total size of the offering was $75,600,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

AURA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.

Get Aura Biosciences alerts:

AURA opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. Aura Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16.

Aura Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Aura Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.