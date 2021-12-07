Aurubis (ETR:NDA) PT Set at €62.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) has been assigned a €62.00 ($69.66) price target by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 24.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NDA. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($68.54) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. DZ Bank set a €90.00 ($101.12) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Warburg Research set a €82.50 ($92.70) price target on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($89.89) price target on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($95.51) price target on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €77.94 ($87.57).

Shares of NDA stock traded up €0.16 ($0.18) on Tuesday, reaching €81.96 ($92.09). 144,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,299. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of €72.92 and a 200-day moving average of €75.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.21, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Aurubis has a one year low of €61.00 ($68.54) and a one year high of €87.74 ($98.58).

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

