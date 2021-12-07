AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Receives $129.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.29.

AN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of AutoNation stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.47 and a 200 day moving average of $112.59. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $65.45 and a 52-week high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 17.49 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total value of $6,279,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 222,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total transaction of $27,871,956.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,305,886 shares of company stock valued at $162,595,844. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AN. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter valued at about $3,450,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in AutoNation by 3.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

