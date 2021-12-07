Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,005 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 285.7% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $439.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.18. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $334.08 and a 12-month high of $463.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.