Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONE. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 651.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $211.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.65. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $170.00 and a 1 year high of $219.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.648 per share. This represents a $2.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

