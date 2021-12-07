Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.58 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 3,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 26,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.1% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSX. Cowen lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.

PSX opened at $71.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.60 and a 200 day moving average of $77.19. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.80, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -320.00%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

