Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 6,096 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 591,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 24,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $85.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.10. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $86.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

