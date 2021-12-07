Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $5,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,681,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,939,000 after acquiring an additional 232,809 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,110,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,778,000 after buying an additional 32,131 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 843,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,177,000 after buying an additional 25,613 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 817,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 243,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,958,000 after purchasing an additional 120,783 shares during the last quarter.

RWL opened at $76.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.06. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $79.01.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

