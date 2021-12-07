Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 9,430 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,430 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,111 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,991 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 901,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,937,000 after acquiring an additional 31,435 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 833,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,774,000 after purchasing an additional 175,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 802,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,196,000 after acquiring an additional 39,643 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV opened at $64.71 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $53.62 and a 52-week high of $65.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.73.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.