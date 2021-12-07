Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.180-$1.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $398 million-$404 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $395.49 million.

A number of research firms have commented on AVID. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ:AVID opened at $32.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 1.22. Avid Technology has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $40.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.74.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $85,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 310.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 46.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 8.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

