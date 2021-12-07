Axis DeFi Price Reaches $0.37 (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. One Axis DeFi coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000711 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Axis DeFi has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. Axis DeFi has a total market cap of $765,493.27 and approximately $82,564.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00039865 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00007707 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.15 or 0.00211256 BTC.

Axis DeFi Profile

AXIS is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Buying and Selling Axis DeFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axis DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axis DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

