Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $617.24 Million

Brokerages expect that Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) will announce sales of $617.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Azul’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $595.22 million and the highest is $640.69 million. Azul posted sales of $330.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azul will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Azul.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.09.

Several brokerages have commented on AZUL. Raymond James upgraded Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America cut Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.80 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Azul in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

AZUL traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.20. 71,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,995. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.87. Azul has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $29.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZUL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Azul by 845.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Azul during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Azul by 69.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Azul during the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Azul by 166.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares during the period. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

