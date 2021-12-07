Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Receives $10.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.80.

BW has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 89.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 972,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 458,653 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 236.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 561,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 394,519 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 422.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 16,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $446,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BW traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.91. 4,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,512. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

