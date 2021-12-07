Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN) Trading Down 1.5%

Bacanora Lithium Plc (LON:BCN)’s share price traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 66 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 66 ($0.88). 1,881,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 1,704,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67 ($0.89).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44, a quick ratio of 36.64 and a current ratio of 36.64. The firm has a market cap of £253.54 million and a PE ratio of 8.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 67.02.

Bacanora Lithium Company Profile (LON:BCN)

Bacanora Lithium Plc, a development stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for battery grade lithium carbonates. Its flagship project is the Sonora lithium project, which consists of 10 mining concessions covering approximately 100,000 hectares located in the northeast of Sonora State in Mexico.

